TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $38,760.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $38,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,004. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.