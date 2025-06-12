TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $38,760.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $38,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,004. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00.
TTM Technologies Stock Performance
TTM Technologies stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.
TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
