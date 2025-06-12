Tanuja M. Dehne Sells 8,814 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Tanuja M. Dehne sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $22,475.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,737.60. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 210,408 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,241,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 696,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

