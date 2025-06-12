Axecap Investments LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Axecap Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $312.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.21 and its 200 day moving average is $317.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

