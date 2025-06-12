Raphael Lamm Acquires 9,548 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,524.34 ($17,223.60).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$12,836.44 ($8,335.35).

On Thursday, May 29th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$13,238.30 ($8,596.30).

On Friday, May 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($102,080.36).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,559.10).

On Monday, March 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 31,987 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.83 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$90,651.16 ($58,864.39).

On Friday, March 28th, Raphael Lamm acquired 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$9,581.51 ($6,221.76).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Raphael Lamm bought 23,478 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,893.19 ($42,138.44).

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

