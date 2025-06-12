Matt Meeker Acquires 25,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,784,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,806.47. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $115.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BARK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.