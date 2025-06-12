Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 3,770 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $30,423.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,831.59. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

