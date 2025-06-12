Matthew B. Jore Sells 3,865 Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Jore sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $16,348.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,699,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,708.13. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AIRJ opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Montana Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montana Technologies Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AIRJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Montana Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
