Matthew B. Jore Sells 3,865 Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Jore sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $16,348.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,699,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,708.13. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIRJ opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Montana Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montana Technologies Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Montana Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Montana Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIRJ

Montana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.