Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 285,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,375.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 30,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 400,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 12.5%

GR stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

