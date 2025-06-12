Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Acquires $15,912.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Rolfe H. Jr. Mccollister acquired 680 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $15,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,264. This represents a 0.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 245,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 623,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 328,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

