Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

