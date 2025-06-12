Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.