Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W. P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

