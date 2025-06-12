W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W. P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W. P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

