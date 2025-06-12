Transform Wealth LLC Has $511,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

