Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.