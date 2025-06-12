Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.