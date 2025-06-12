Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9%

PLD opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.