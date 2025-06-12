Transform Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $457.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.