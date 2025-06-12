946 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Express by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 181,049 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

AXP stock opened at $299.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.22. The company has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

