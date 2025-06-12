McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

