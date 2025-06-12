Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of XOM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

