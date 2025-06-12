McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,622,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $226.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

