Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

