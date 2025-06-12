Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,990,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171,637 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

