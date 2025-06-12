894 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

