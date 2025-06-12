Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILDR. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

ILDR stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.