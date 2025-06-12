JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.