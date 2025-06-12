SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

