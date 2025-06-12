Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.08.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.