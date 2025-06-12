Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $51,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

