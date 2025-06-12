Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

