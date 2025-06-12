Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $450,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

PPL Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

