Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

