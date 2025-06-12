Exchange Bank Has $633,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Exchange Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $24.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

