NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Veren accounts for about 1.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRN. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Veren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter valued at $12,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Veren during the 4th quarter worth about $10,269,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veren during the 4th quarter worth about $10,280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Veren by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Stock Performance

NYSE:VRN opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veren Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

