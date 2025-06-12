Coerente Capital Management Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.