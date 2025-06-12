Exchange Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Exchange Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

