Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.