Noble Wealth Management PBC Has $354,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Noble Wealth Management PBC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MUJ opened at $10.86 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.