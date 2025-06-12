RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $386.41. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

