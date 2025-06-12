Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

