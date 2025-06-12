Noble Wealth Management PBC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November makes up about 1.6% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 100,409.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

