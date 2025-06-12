Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

