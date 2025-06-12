Noble Wealth Management PBC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIO. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,079,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 247,384 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,530,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 205,634 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 231,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,460 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $59,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,149,102 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,906.48. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,287 shares of company stock valued at $384,470 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

MIO stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

