Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

