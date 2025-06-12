ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Scott B. Salmirs Buys 1,250 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICFI stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.28 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

