Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 9th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building and enabling the metaverse—a collective virtual space where users interact through digital avatars. These firms may develop virtual-reality and augmented-reality hardware or software, create virtual worlds and social platforms, or power underlying technologies such as cloud computing, 3D graphics and blockchain. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive digital experiences and economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 122,506,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,997,869. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.74. 838,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,971. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.95. The company has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 211,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,877. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35.

