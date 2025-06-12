CX Institutional Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

COF opened at $200.30 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

