Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Global Payments worth $68,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.