Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 305,755 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 327.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.38% of Dycom Industries worth $60,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $236.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

